5 injured in car-canter collision in Himachal Pradesh’s Una

Five people were injured when their car collided with a canter truck near Mini Secretariat Chowk in this Himachal Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The injured—Ashraf Mohammad, his wife Basa Bibi, Nek Mohammad, his wife Changi Bibi, and Janaib Mohammad—are residents of the district’s Dhusara village.

The accident occurred around 1:45 am. The driver lost control of the car and it collided with the canter truck, the police said.

The police and locals rescued the injured and admitted them to a nearby medical facility.

Ashraf and his wife were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh said a probe into the accident was under way.