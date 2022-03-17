5 Kangra panchayats adopted under Adarsh Gram scheme

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 16

Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Indu Gowami has said here that five panchayats of Kangra district have been adopted under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. She presided over a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner office to prepare an action plan under the scheme.

The MP said that Jangal panchayat of Lambagaon, Rakh panchayat of Dheera block, Nanahar in Baijnath and Sehal and Gandra panchayat of Indora had been adopted. Special emphasis would be laid on the development of these panchayats. For this, a plan would be prepared in consultation with panchayat representatives and general public so that development could be undertaken in a phased manner.

Goswami, while giving instructions to the officers concerned, said according to the set parameters of development in these panchayats, a baseline survey should be conducted and a development plan prepared. The implementation of all Central and state government schemes would be ensured, with special focus on women empowerment and self-employment options to improve the economic condition of residents.

Effective steps would be taken to open Sugam Kendras to spread necessary information regarding various schemes to villagers. Development works in the selected panchayats would be reviewed regularly and awareness camps would also be organised so that villagers could get detailed information about all schemes, she added.

Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that proper development of the selected panchayats would be ensured under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana. For this, officials of all departments had been instructed to achieve the targets of welfare schemes related to their respective departments. —