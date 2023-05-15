5 killed, another 5 hurt as vehicle falls into gorge near Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 14

Five persons were killed and five others injured seriously in an accident near Yol, about 8 km from here, when the pickup vehicle (HP-40C-5793) in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge. The deceased included two men, two women and a child. All the deceased were residents of Rater village near Yol.

The deceased are vehile driver Milap Chand; Sunil Kant, his wife Seeta Devi and their son Krishan; and Aarti Devi (wife of Khushal Kumar).

Sources here said that the deceased, who included three members of a family, were returning after harvesting wheat in fields. The accident happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a deep gorge. The accident took place at about 4 pm. The local residents came to the rescue of the victims and shifted them to the Tanda medical college. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has offered condolences to the families of the deceased. In a statement issued here, he said the district administration of Kangra had been directed to provide all help to the grieving families and accident victims.

Sudhir Sharma, the local Congress MLA, announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 25,000 to the kin of the deceased. The MLA said all kind of help would be provided to the affected families.