5 killed as car rolls down gorge

Mandi, November 3
As many as five persons were killed and seven others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down a deep gorge at Aslindi on the Karsog-Tattapani road in Mandi district today.
The deceased were identified as Hari Krishan and Suraksha Devi of Jasal village, Lata Devi of Kholtu, Kaura Devi of Bandli and Kalu Devi of Shakrindi village.
