5 killed, five injured in Phagli landslide

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 14

Five persons reportedly died and five others were injured in a major landslide in the Phagli area of Shimla on Monday morning.

The landslide occurred around 7.15 am when a large amount of debris and a number of uprooted trees slid down the hill and fell on around three to four houses, burying people under it. The people residing in these houses were swept with the debris.

As per police officials, a landslide occurred early this morning. After the debris flowed on a house, the neighbours came to rescue the people residing in it. Unfortunately, another landslide occurred at the time, burying all of them under the debris. The injured were admitted to IGMC hospital for treatment.

Survivors of the incident were left utterly traumatised by the incident.

When the bodies of the deceased from Shiv Temple, Summer Hill, and Phagli area were brought to the IGMC, wailing of their kin echoed through the corridors of the hospital.

One of the survivors, Mamta, a Class XII student who sustained injuries on her foot and back, said, “We were sleeping when all of a sudden, debris came rolling down all over us. Before we could do anything, we got buried under it. Our tenant came to our rescue and removed the debris.”

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “Around four houses got buried under debris and uprooted trees after a major landslide hit the Phagli area. Five persons have been killed in the incident so far and five others suffered injuries. The rescue operation has been completed, but continuous rain has been disrupting our rescue and restoration efforts.”

