5 months on, zones to check illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh yet to get heads

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 5

The state government had created four zones to effectively enforce mining laws and check illegal mining with their head offices at Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Solan in May this year.

However, even after five months, the government hasn’t shifted officers to their zones. At present, zonal heads of Mandi, Kangra and Solan are functioning from Shimla.

The NGT and the high court have expressed concern over illegal mining and environmental degradation. Recently, on the directions of the NGT, the government has delegated powers to SDMs for confiscating the properties of persons involved in it.

The new arrangement made by the government has failed to curb the nefarious activity as it was causing loss to the exchequer, besides overexploitation of the natural resources.

In fact, the government should have shifted the other three state geologists to their zones in Mandi, Solan and Dharamsala, the areas prone to illegal mining and need stringent measure to control it.

Despite the fact that there is space constraints at Shimla as the government had vacated the Udyog Bhavan for the new benches of the HC. The office of Industry and Mining Departments have been shifted to the SDA complex where there is limited space. Each zone, headed by a state geologist, has a staff of four or five which can be accommodated at a much lesser rent in Solan, Dharamsala and Mandi. Still, government is not serious about shifting these offices to the respective zones.

Enforcing mining laws

Zone 1 -- Shimla, Chamba and Kinnaur districts

-- Shimla, Chamba and Kinnaur districts Zone 2 -- Una, Kangra and Hamirpur districts

-- Una, Kangra and Hamirpur districts Zone 3 -- Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur districts

-- Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur districts Zone 4 -- Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul & Spiti districts

#illegal mining #Kangra #Palampur #Shimla #solan