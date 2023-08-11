 6 policemen among 7 killed as vehicle skids into river after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba; inquiry board set up : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • 6 policemen among 7 killed as vehicle skids into river after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba; inquiry board set up

6 policemen among 7 killed as vehicle skids into river after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba; inquiry board set up

The vehicle carrying 11 persons was on its way from Bairagarh to Tissa when the accident took place near Tarwai Bridge

6 policemen among 7 killed as vehicle skids into river after landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba; inquiry board set up

The car at the site of accident



PTI

Shimla, August 11

Seven persons were killed while four injured in Chamba district on Friday when their vehicle fell into the Siul river after being hit by a landslide, prompting the formation of an inquiry board to probe the matter and prevent similar accidents in future, officials said.

The deceased include six police personnel who were from the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion posted at the Chamba Border. They have been identified as Rakesh Gora, Praveen Tondon, Kamaljeet, Sachin, Abhishek and Lakshay Kumar, while the seventh deceased is Chandru Ram, a local resident, the police said.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP demanded a high-level inquiry into the accident and slammed the government for reopening the road stretch despite recurring landslides in the area.

The vehicle carrying 11 persons was on its way from Bairagarh to Tissa when the accident took place near the Tarwai Bridge in the Churah area of Chamba district, the police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that a large boulder hit the vehicle from the top, due to which it got imbalanced and skidded into the river, they added.

Following the incident, DGP Sanjay Kundu has constituted a Board of Inquiry to be led by DIG North Abhishek Dullar, comprising Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav and Khushal Sharma, Commandant IRB Sakoh, officials said.

The board has been directed to find out the actual cause of the accident and elaborate upon the necessary steps and suggestions to mitigate such incidents in future, they added.

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed the district authorities to provide immediate ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and the best treatment for the injured persons.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Churah, Hans Raj, said that they got this road closed with great effort as it was not safe to travel but the current government opened the road again despite being informed of the recurring landslides in this area. 

Raj, who is also the party's state vice-president, demanded a high-level inquiry into the accident, according to a statement issued here. He said that strict action should be taken against the PWD officer, whose negligence cost so many lives.

Since the onset of monsoon in the hill state on June 24 till August 11, the death toll due to rain-related incidents and road accidents has reached 252, of which 41 persons died in 87 landslides and 107 died in road accidents, according to the state emergency operation centre.

Over 300 roads in the state are closed for vehicular traffic, the centre said.

Meanwhile, rescue teams on Friday recovered three bodies of the members of a family who were trapped under the debris of a house that collapsed after water gushed into a village in Sirmaur district following a cloudburst on Wednesday night, said Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta.

The cloudburst had occurred in Malagi Dadiyat village of Paonta Sahib and water entered several houses. One of these houses collapsed and five members of a family were feared trapped under its debris. Bodies of two of them were recovered on Thursday, the DC said.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Singh, his wife Jeeto Devi, daughter-in-law Rajni Devi, and grandchildren Deepika and Nitish, he added.

A section of the National Highway-707 which connects Paonta Sahib with Shallai got blocked after the cloudburst and continues to remain closed.

The MeT office has sounded a yellow warning of heavy rains on August 12 and 13 and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 17 and cautioned of landslides, flash floods, mudslides and an increase in water flow in rivers and canals.

#Chamba #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Monsoon over north India falters in August, with states receiving rain significantly below normal

3
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

4
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Himachal

5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

9
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, dozens trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated