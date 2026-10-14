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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 5 Punjab residents arrested with 46 g heroin in Bilaspur

5 Punjab residents arrested with 46 g heroin in Bilaspur

Police register case under NDPS Act, investigation to ascertain involvement of more individuals under way

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:13 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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As many as five Punjab residents have been arrested with approximately 46.39 g of chitta (heroin) near Swarghat in Bilaspur district.

The accused have been identified as Saudagar Singh (37), Arunjeet Singh (22), Amreek Singh (22), Nitin Sharma (21) and Harpreet Singh (21), all residents of Amritsar, Punjab.

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The accused were busted when a Special Detection Team of the district police was checking vehicles on Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four lane near Gara village in Swarghat. During the checking, police stopped the accused’s vehicle.

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Police found the contraband, which was kept hidden inside the vehicle. Acting swiftly, the accused were arrested and the contraband was seized.

Bilaspur SP Abhishek Dhiman confirmed the report and said a case under the NDPS Act, 1985, has been registered against the accused and investigation is under way. Dhiman added that the police will also examine the involvement of more individuals in this network.

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