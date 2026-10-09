5 Rajasthan trekkers found safe after vanishing on Thamsar Pass

Five trekkers from Rajasthan, who went missing while attempting to cross the treacherous Thamsar Pass on the Bara Bhangal trekking route amid heavy snowfall and deteriorating weather, were traced safe on Thursday evening.

Officials said the trekkers—Ankur Malani, Satyam Sabu, Pawan, Shyam R and Tarun Rathi—had taken shelter at Dhardi village after being caught in bad weather and heavy snowfall. The village has no mobile connectivity, leaving the group cut off from their families and authorities for nearly 24 hours and triggering concern over their safety.

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The trekkers had begun their expedition from Bir towards Rajgundha on October 5, intending to cross the Thamsar Pass, enter the remote Bara Bhangal valley and subsequently proceed towards Bharmour in Chamba district.

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The Baijnath and Bharmour administrations coordinated efforts to trace the group, with Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam monitoring the situation.

The incident came as heavy snowfall lashed higher reaches of the region over the past two days. Situated at an altitude of around 4,700 metres, Thamsar Pass is among the most challenging stretches on the trekking route linking the Bir-Rajgundha side of Kangra with the remote Bara Bhangal region.

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Poor visibility, heavy snow, rugged terrain and limited communication make the route particularly hazardous when weather conditions deteriorate suddenly. The trekkers eventually reached safety by taking shelter at Dhardi village.

The incident has once again underscored the risks involved in high-altitude trekking across the Kangra-Chamba belt, particularly on remote routes where communication remains a major challenge.

The Kangra administration had earlier established check posts at 10 trekking-route entry points and made registration mandatory following a series of incidents involving trekkers going missing in the higher reaches.

The latest episode has also highlighted the importance of compliance with the registration and monitoring system, especially on routes leading to Bara Bhangal. Registration provides authorities with crucial details such as trekkers’ identity, contact information, planned route and destination, enabling quicker response during emergencies.