Sudden gastro problem developed in five students of a private senior secondary school near Nurpur after consuming of iron folic acid tablets in their school yesterday. This triggered panic among parents who rushed their wards in hospitals at Nurpur and Pathankot. According to information, these health supplements were supplied by the health department in MCS school at Raja ka Bagh for school kids under government sponsored school health programme ‘Iron Folic Acid

Supplementation’.

The health supplement had been given to as many as 550 students in the school, but only five had developed gastritis symptoms.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Vivek Karol when contacted said the school kids were given the supplement in an empty stomach whereas it had to be taken after meals. He said that in order to follow medical protocol, the drug inspector of Nurpur has been directed to put the whole supply of this supplement on hold in health department’s store at Gangath and send its sample for laboratory testing to rule out any issue of its efficacy.

He said next action would be taken after procuring laboratory testing reports of the supplement.

In this connection, principal of MCS Senior Secondary School was contacted several times, however she could not be reached.