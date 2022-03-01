5 shops gutted in Dalhousie

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, February 28

Five shops were razed to the ground in a devastating fire which broke out near Gandhi Chowk here early this morning, said Dalhousie SDM Jagan Thakur. However, there was no loss of life.

The SDM called Air Force fire tenders. Fire brigade employees from Banikhet also joined the action.

The fire-fighting operation carried out collectively saved the market adjacent to the fire site from being damaged. The flames were doused in about one hour.

But, unfortunately, five shops were destroyed, he added. An immediate relief of Rs 20,000 each to the four fire victims had been sanctioned while one premises belonged to the government.

The SDM said the loss amounted to lakhs of rupees. A team of officials was on the job to assess the damages to the property. —