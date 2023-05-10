5 trekkers, guide evacuated

Kullu, may 9
The Manikaran police and avid mountaineer Chhape Ram Negi on Monday rescued five tourists and their guide, who were stranded at Nagaru on their way to the Sar Pass in the Parbati valley of the district.
Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said that a team headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Pradeep Sen along with Negi trekked through the day in extreme weather conditions and rescued Anshul of Nashik (Maharashtra), Kaishav, Gaurav and Ehsaas of Delhi and Rajesh Sharma of Panipat (Haryana) from Ming Thach. She added that all trekkers were safe and healthy.
