5 weather systems planned in snow-bound areas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 26

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that there was a proposal to set up five automatic weather systems in snow-bound areas of the state for better forecast of climatic conditions. He presided over the 8th meeting of the HP State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) here.

Sukhu said the moraine-dammed lakes formed due to the melting of glaciers were being monitored on a regular basis. He stressed the need for developing a system that could predict weather. “There is need to develop a robust technology for weather predictions so that adequate measures can be taken well in time,” he added.

The CM emphasised on guidelines for the release of water from dams in the rainy season. “The release of water should be staggered so that minimum damage is caused,” he added.

He said that government departments should ensure safe construction practices along with proper land use based planning. He added that the management of muck and construction debris points should be identified and focus should be laid on proper drainage as well.

