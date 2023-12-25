5 women among 9 hurt in Himachal road accident

Bilaspur, December 25
Nine people, including five women, were injured when their tempo traveller fell into a deep ditch near the Bagh Khurd village in the Namhol area of this Himachal Pradesh district on Monday, police said.
The vehicle was on its way from Dharamshala to Shimla when the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn, they said.
The injured passengers were brought out from the ditch by locals and taken to AIIMS-Kothipura.
A case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver and an investigation is underway, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Madan Dhiman said.
