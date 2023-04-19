5-year-old raped by neighbour

Solan: The Nalagarh police registered a case of rape against migrant Kumit Kumar for allegedly raping a five-year-old daughter of his neighbour at Sallewal village on Monday evening. The accused has been arrested and he will be produced in a local court on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan
Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...
Ailing Nepal President Poudel being airlifted to AIIMS
Poudel was admitted to a hospital in Maharajganj, Kathmandu