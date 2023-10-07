5-year-old sexually assaulted in Kullu school

Kullu, October 6
A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a government school in the Outer Seraj region of Kullu district.
The suspect, identified as Ghulam Mohammad of Kashmir who worked as a labourer near the school, has been arrested. A case has been registered under Sections 376 and 323 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.
The victim’s mother alleged the accused took the victim to a washroom during the lunch time and assaulted her sexually. The victim later told her mother about the incident and a complaint was lodged at Nirmand police station.
Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said the suspect had been arrested.
