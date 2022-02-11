5 years on, Dharamsala bus stand project makes no headway

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 10

Dharamsala bus stand project has been lingering for the past more than five years now. The previous Congress government had allotted three bus stand projects to Una, Chintpurni and Dharamsala on build operate and transfer (BOT) basis to a private company. While the bus stands in Una and Chintpurni have already been constructed and are running, the work for Dharamsala bus stand is yet to begin.

Forest clearance Tardy The construction work has not yet started for want of clearance from the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests.

The previous and present state governments have failed to pursue the case for forest clearance for the land.

Sources here say till date, the case has been cleared just at the local level and is yet to be sent to union ministry for clearance.

Sources here said that the work on Dharamsala bus stand construction has not been started for want of clearance from the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests. Some of the land that is to be included in new bus stand project falls in forest area. The previous and present state governments have failed to pursue the case for forest clearance for the land for new bus stand project.

The bus stand project includes adequate parking, board and lodging facilities for passengers, construction of a shopping complex, multiplex cinema hall, food court, etc. The sources here said till date, the case for forest clearance has been cleared just at the local level and is yet to be sent to the union ministry.

“It is unfortunate that the case for construction of new bus stand in Dharamsala has not been processed as yet. I am reviewing the progress of the project by holding meetings on weekly basis,” Dharamsala BJP MLA, Vishal Nehria, when asked, said.

The MLA claimed that the case for conversion of forest land for construction of new bus stand in Dharamsala would be sent to the special empowered committee of the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests soon. “In the recent review meeting, I had suggested that waiting lounge for the passengers should have all required facilities like cafeteria, etc,” he said.

The construction of new bus stand in Dharamsala is vital for the city. The present one does not have adequate parking space for buses and is located in a ramshackle building. Had the new bus stand been constructed it could also have eased the parking situation in Kotwali market area of Dharamsala also. The bus stand parking facility was also essential for Dharamsala ropeway project that has its take off point near the bus stand.

#Dharamsala