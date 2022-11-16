Hamirpur: 5 years on, still no sports ground in Chamiyana village

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, November 15

Chamiyana village in the Sujanpur constituency of the district has been waiting for a sports ground for over five years. Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had laid its foundation stone on May 11, 2017.

Former BJP CM Prem Kumar Dhumal had lost to Rajinder Rana in the Sujanpur Assembly segment, which resulted in a change in the BJP leadership in the state as well. The ground was never built.

A local youth, Rakesh Thakur, says the hope for the ground has faded with time as local BJP leaders were not interested in the ground. The youth of the area had to go to the school ground in Patlandar village or to the Chowgan ground in Sujanpur that is over 7 km from the village.

The village has barren rocky hills and deep ravines. The youth of the area need a proper ground for sports and social activities.

Local MLA Rajinder Rana says he had requested the BJP government time and again for the construction of sports ground, but government had ignored the constituency as a whole. He adds that the ground will be constructed on priority once the Congress forms government.

