5 yrs on, hospital building fails to come up in Solan

Solan, October 21

Despite tall promises made by the BJP, the regional hospital building has failed to come up at Solan in the past five years.

The unavailability of funds acted as a major constraint in its construction. An estimate of Rs 90.3 crore was decided for the building at the Kather bypass and after much delay, a sum of Rs 28 crore was provided to the Public Works Department (PWD) earlier this year to finally begin with the construction of Phase I of the hospital.

With limited fund availability, the work has been divided into phases and the first phase is likely to take years for its completion. Despite being the home turf of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal, the inordinate delay in its construction has left much to be desired.

“In the first phase, a Mother and Child Healthcare (MCH) Centre, a 200-bedded hospital and a trauma centre would be constructed,” informed Dr SL Verma, Medical Superintendent, RH, Solan,

A sum of Rs 10 crore was provided to the hospital years ago to set up the MCH Centre, however, it did not come up due to paucity of space. Now, the funds are being utilised for the new building. Administrative and allied blocks, general blocks are among other structures which are supposed to be constructed.

The hospital witnesses a daily influx of more than 800 patients in the OPDs from Solan and its surrounding assembly

segments like Arki, Kasauli as well as the neighbouring areas of the Sirmaur district.

The process to construct a new hospital began in August 2018 when the Health Minister had selected a site on the Kather bypass. The tardy pace of transferring land to the department concerned, securing no objection certificates and arranging funds, wasted nearly four years.

A proposal was mooted about 15 years ago and a site on the highway was selected, but it was later dropped owing to the pressure from the chemist lobby, who resisted the move to relocate their business establishments.