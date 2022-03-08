50,000 expectant mothers screened over 11 months in Himachal

Shimla, March 7
Over 50,000 expectant mothers were screened and provided diagnostic and counselling services from April 2021 to February 2022, under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA). A government spokesperson said the PMSMA had been rolled out in the Himachal to improve the quality of services for pregnant women.
“To improve the quality of care, screening, diagnostic and counselling services are provided to pregnant women in the second and third trimester. Conditions like anaemia, hypertension, diabetes, etc are also managed to avoid complications,” he said.
The spokesperson said more than 700 PMSMA clinics were providing services on the ninth day of every month. High-risk pregnancies were identified based on medical history and clinical conditions, he added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC
Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding
In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...
CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz
Over the last one week, Cruz has said that the bilateral rel...
Discrimination against Sikhs has increased in US, lawmakers told
'TSA profiling for Sikh Americans and other minority groups ...
Daily Covid cases in country lowest in almost 2 years
3,993 new Covid cases, 108 more deaths reported