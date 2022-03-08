50,000 expectant mothers screened over 11 months in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 7

Over 50,000 expectant mothers were screened and provided diagnostic and counselling services from April 2021 to February 2022, under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA). A government spokesperson said the PMSMA had been rolled out in the Himachal to improve the quality of services for pregnant women.

“To improve the quality of care, screening, diagnostic and counselling services are provided to pregnant women in the second and third trimester. Conditions like anaemia, hypertension, diabetes, etc are also managed to avoid complications,” he said.

The spokesperson said more than 700 PMSMA clinics were providing services on the ninth day of every month. High-risk pregnancies were identified based on medical history and clinical conditions, he added. —

