Rs 50,000 looted from liquor vend in Nalagarh tehsil

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 3

Two motorcycle-borne youth looted Rs 50,000 from a liquor vend at Sallewaal village in Nalagarh tehsil around 9 pm yesterday.

Salesman Kulsher Singh said they came on a black-coloured Splendour bike from the Bharatgarh side.

One of them came inside, showed a pistol and took away Rs 50,000 lying in the safe. Additional SP, Baddi, Narinder Kumar said a case of theft under Section 382 of the IPC has been registered.