50 bites in a week but no dog shelter in sight

The delay in the establishment of dog shelters in Solan has raised concerns over public safety, with residents continuing to face the threat of dog bites amid a growing stray dog population and mounting pressure on the limited sterilisation infrastructure.

As many as 50 dog-bite cases were reported in Solan city in the past week. The figures reflect a persistent upward trend, with cases rising from 3,129 in 2025 to 3,551 till July this year.

Despite the worsening situation, plans to establish dog shelters have made little headway. A district-level committee was tasked with identifying suitable land in May, following which a joint inspection by officials shortlisted two buildings along the Shamti bypass at Anji. The premises were considered suitable because of their road connectivity, basic facilities and limited requirement for additional construction.

On July 14, the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) commissioner requested the Deputy Commissioner to transfer the buildings to the civic body. However, more than three months later, the transfer remains pending, delaying the proposed shelters.

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Municipal Commissioner Rajdeep Singh acknowledged the delay, saying the civic body was awaiting the transfer of the two buildings. He estimated Solan’s dog population at around 1,500 and said a mass sterilisation drive launched on October 1, with veterinary doctors from the Animal Husbandry Department, had sterilised around 800 dogs at the animal birth control (ABC) centre.

However, the centre’s limited capacity allows only 25 to 30 dogs to be sterilised a week, prompting efforts to expand its operations. The MC has also sought Rs 54 lakh from the Urban Development Department for setting up shelters, with work expected to begin after the funds are received and the buildings transferred.

The sterilisation drive faces additional constraints. In the absence of dedicated funds for medical expenses, the Animal Husbandry Department has been spending Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 per dog. Veterinary doctors from distant areas, including Domehar and Chail Gaura, have been mobilised to conduct sterilisation procedures once a week.

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With the Animal Husbandry Department’s own ABC centres coming up at Kunihar and Baddi, the availability of veterinary staff for Solan could become more difficult. Doctors have also expressed concern over the MC’s limited contribution to pre- and post-operative care.

The civic body has yet to arrange an agency for the scientific disposal of biomedical waste generated during surgeries, leaving doctors to handle the disposal themselves.

With shelter infrastructure, funding and operational support still unresolved, Solan’s efforts to control its stray dog population remain constrained, while residents continue to face the consequences of rising dog-bite cases.