Rs 50 cr for police housing

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 9

The state government has approved Rs 50 crore for the construction of 120 units of police houses in Bilaspur, Una, Sirmaur and Kangra districts. The first instalment of Rs 25 crore has been released under the “Special Assistance, 2023-24” for the Police Department.

DGP Sanjay Kundu said, “Adequate funding from the government will significantly contribute to the development of housing facilities for police personnel. Adequate and quality housing can reduce stress of police personnel, enabling them to focus on their duties in a better way, besides maintaining their mental and emotional well-being.”

He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing funds for addressing the shortage of quality housing for police personnel.

