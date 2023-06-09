Rs 50 cr to be spent on rural roads in Dalhousie, says Vikramaditya

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, June 8

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said yesterday that under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Rs 50 crore would be spent on the construction of roads in the Dalhousie Assembly constituency.

He stated this at a public meeting at Bhalei after inaugurating a grand rest house constructed at a cost of Rs 3.30 crore. He said that the rest house would provide better accommodation facilities to pilgrims and tourists coming to the Bhalei Mata temple and Taleru for water sports in the Chamera lake.

The minister said that the government was taking necessary steps to increase the existing road network of 41,000 km in the state.

He added, “Priority is being given to improving the road network under the PMGSY, NABARD, backward area sub-plan and the state plan with special focus on difficult and remote areas.”

Earlier, the minister inspected under-construction stadiums at Dalhousie and Banikhet. He said that Rs 8.10 crore would be spent on the construction of the second phase of the Dalhousie sports stadium.

Vikramaditya inspected the Padhar sports ground at nearby Banikhet town and directed the officials concerned to prepare estimates for the upgrade and expansion of the stadium with a provision of all facilities.

He said that the state government would put up a proposal before the Central Government for the construction of the Chamba-Chowari tunnel. This tunnel, when completed, would reduce the distance between the district and other parts of Himachal and also neighbouring states.

The minister inaugurated a bridge reconstructed at a cost of Rs 13 crore on the Ravi. This 95-meter span steel truss double-lane bridge would facilitate people going from Chamba to Salooni and Tissa areas.