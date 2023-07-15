Rs 50 crore for clearing roads in apple belt

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the officers to clear the roads in apple growing areas before the onset of the season and explore the possibility of alternative routes to transport apple from these areas.

Sukhu has also directed the officials to keep the Theog-Rampur, Theog-Hatkoti, Rampur-Kinnaur, Chhaila-Neripul and Oddi Rampur via Kotgarh roads functional with adequate deployment of men and machinery for smooth passage of the traffic. He has sanctioned Rs 50 crore to the Public Works Department to purchase machinery.

“It is expected that there would be about two crore apple boxes in the state during the current season, which is less as compared to the last year’s season due to adverse weather conditions,” he said.

Sukhu said the Superintending Engineer of the PWD would be the nodal officer for monitoring smooth functioning of these roads and he would report on a daily basis to Principal Secretary, PWD, regarding the status of roads. “There would be no paucity of funds for repairing the roads and the PWD shall commence all the restoration works immediately,” he said.

The CM has directed deployment of adequate police personnel in the key locations so that smooth plying of vehicles could be ensured during the apple season.

