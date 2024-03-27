50 defaulters to lose water, power supply in Shimla

Shimla, March 26
Taking a strong note of the practice of residents not paying the property tax, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has ordered disconnection of electricity and drinking water supply to nearly 50 defaulters in the town.
For this, the corporation has sent a list of defaulters to the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board and directed both the departments to initiate action against the defaulters.
The list includes several businesses and hotel owners who have not paid the tax for the past few years. As per the corporation, there are around 2,000 property owners who have deposited the tax.
Shimla Municipal Commissioner Bhupinder Attri said, “As per the rules, three notices were sent to these defaulters from time to time, but they did not comply with the orders.”
He said these defaulters were also given an option to pay the tax in installments, but still they didn’t pay up, after which the decision to cut their electricity and water connection was taken by the corporation.
He said several defaulters had deposited the tax after receiving the notice, while the connection of those who did not comply with the orders were being cut.
