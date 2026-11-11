50 killed in a decade, Dhaliara-Chintpurni highway stretch remains a death trap

The Dhaliara-Chintpurni stretch of the Ranital-Mubarakpur National Highway has emerged as a major accident black spot, which had claimed 50 lives in the past 10 years. Despite a series of fatal accidents and official recommendations for corrective measures, the authorities concerned have failed to address safety hazards on this busy highway.

Thousands of pilgrims and tourists travel on this route every day to visit prominent religious shrines in Kangra, including Jwalamukhi and Chamunda. The highway also serves as a vital link between Kangra and major cities of Punjab, including Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana. A large number of accident victims had been pilgrims travelling to these shrines.

The notorious Khuni Mod near Dhaliara in Dehra-Gopipur tehsil of Kangra district has emerged as one of the most dangerous stretches, with its sharp curves and steep gradient posing a serious threat to motorists. However, the National Highways Wing of the state Public Works Department (PWD), which is responsible for its maintenance, is yet to undertake the required engineering interventions, including road widening and realignment, to eliminate the risk.

The SDM, Dehra-Gopipur, had declared Khuni Mod a black spot following a magisterial inquiry into a major accident a few years ago. The inquiry report had recommended changing the road alignment to prevent more mishaps. However, the recommendations have remained on paper only though several accidents have taken place at the same location.

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The latest tragedy occurred last week when a goods-laden truck overturned at Khuni Mod, leading to on-the-spot death of its driver, who belonged to Haryana. The accident once again highlighted the failure of the authorities concerned to address the long-standing safety concerns on this road stretch.

The highway has witnessed several fatal accidents over the past decade. In one such incident, seven residents of Amritsar were killed when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a 50-metre-deep gorge near Dhaliara. In another tragedy, 10 pilgrims from Punjab lost their lives after their bus fell into a gorge near Khuni Mod. Six more persons travelling in a tempo were killed when its driver failed to negotiate a sharp curve.

The state PWD earlier maintained the road but the Union Government declared it a national highway in view of its strategic importance and increasing traffic volume. Its maintenance was thereafter entrusted to the National Highways Wing of the state PWD.

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Former Dehra MLA Hoshiyar Singh says that the highway carries heavy traffic throughout the year, particularly during the pilgrimage season. He adds that when he was an MLA in 2020, the PWD had submitted a proposal for the upgrade of the road to a four-lane highway but the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is yet to approve it.