50 kiosks set up along NH closed in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 25

The police have closed over 50 kiosks operating along the National Highway (NH)-5 between Parwanoo and Kumarhatti in the district.

Vendors had set up kiosks to sell tea and eatables along the highway after it was widened to four lanes about two years ago. Most of the kiosks were makeshift structures and commuters often stopped there for having tea and snacks, leading to traffic jams.

The number of kiosks along the highway had increased in recent months. Migrants from Bihar and UP had reportedly set up these kiosks and were even selling liquor illegally in the evening. Locals had also set up some kiosks and rented them to the migrants.

Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan says, “These kiosks have created law and order issues. Members of local panchayats had complained to the authorities concerned that people engage in fights after consuming liquor, thus disrupting the peaceful ambience of the area.”

Chauhan says over 50 kiosks operating along the highway have been closed though fixed structures are still there. The migrant population in bordering areas has risen steeply. They usually operated or worked at these kiosks along the highway to earn a livelihood. After being dislodged, a number of these migrants have set up kiosks along roads leading to Kasauli.

“At least 30 such kiosks selling noodles, snacks and tea have sprung up on roads to Kasauli recently. These kiosks should be regulated before they pose problems to local residents. Several vendors have been found selling narcotic substances at their kiosks,” says Mukesh, a resident of Dharampur.