Rs 50 lakh for Hamirpur KV renovation

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 7

A sum of over Rs 50 lakh is being spent on the renovation and improvement of sports facilities at Kendriya Vidyalaya here. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa while presiding over a meeting of the school management committee.

He said a highly effective firefighting system was being installed in the school at a cost of Rs 32.78 lakh. He said Rs 17.58 lakh had been transferred to the CPWD to get various works executed at the earliest.

The DC said the Department of HIMURJA was asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the installation of solar panels on the school campus. He said providing sports kits to the students, installing interactive panels, upgrading computers and laboratories were also in the pipeline.

Principal Sunil Chauhan spoke about various plans as regards development of the school.