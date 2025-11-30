50% medicines found expired at Solan Jan Aushadhi Kendra

More than 50 per cent medicines stocked by the Jan Aushadi Kendra (JAK) at Regional Hospital, Solan, were found expired during a raid conducted by the drug authorities recently.

Being the home turf of Health and Family Welfare Minister DR Shandil, this revelation has exposed the lackadaisical approach of the state government towards healthcare as a large number of the expired drugs pertained to common ailments.

A team of drug inspectors, comprising Priti Sharma and Supriya Sharma, raided the premises after receipt of complaints. Karan Kumar, who was running the kendra, failed to produce any valid licence to operate the store. The previous licence had expired on January 15, 2023.

Lax regulatory control has been exposed as the centre operated in the midst of the hospital for two long years without any licence.

“A stock of 60 medicines was seized by the drug officials who had also roped in the police in the raid. Among them, 32 had expired months ago,” informed State Drugs Controller Dr Manish Kapoor.

“Karan Kumar, a resident of Una district, has been booked under various provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and its rules for unauthorised stocking and sale of medicines. Further probe is underway,” added the official.

JAKs are allotted by the state government and operate under a central scheme to provide generic medicines at affordable prices. A large number of ailing people purchase medicines on a daily basis from this shop owing to its low price. Five samples have been drawn for lab analysis by the drug officials.