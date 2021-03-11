50 new ambulances flagged off at Bhuntar

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 13

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off a fleet of 50 new ambulances equipped with basic life support and advanced life support equipment under the National Ambulance Service-108 from Bhuntar, near here, today.

The CM said the fleet was dedicated to the state through the National Health Mission for the management of emergency services through the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The fleet includes 40 BLS (Basic Life Support) and 10 ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulances.

The CM said the National Ambulance Service was launched in the state on December 25, 2010. He said with these 50 ambulances, the fleet of the National Ambulance Service 108, under a public-private mode, had gone upto 248. He said nine would be provided to Kangra, 10 each to Mandi and Shimla, five to Sirmaur, four to Solan, two each to Una and Kinnaur, three each to Bilaspur and Kullu and one ambulance each to Hamirpur and Lahaul & Spiti.