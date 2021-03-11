50 new Covid cases, two deaths in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 21

A total of 50 Covid cases was reported in the state in the past 24 hours. One death each took place in Shimla and Kangra districts. The number of active cases today was 1,821 while the number of total positive cases in the state till now reached 3,09,351.

The highest number of 12 cases was reported in Kangra district, followed by nine in Solan, seven in Mandi, six in Shimla, five each in Sirmaur and Hamirpur and three each in Chamba and Bilaspur.

