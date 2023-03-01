50 tourism units allowed along narrow Kasauli road stretch

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 28

Around 50 tourism projects have been allowed along an 8-km narrow stretch of the Kasauli-Dharampur road. The area often witnesses scarcity of water and frequent traffic chaos, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

The approval has been accorded despite the fact that the average occupancy of the hotels in the Kasauli planning area is 40 to 65 per cent for big and small hotels.

Water scarcity is a perennial problem in this area where residents get water supply on alternate days. The frequency declines further during the peak summer season.

The new tourism projects are likely to burden the available water sources further. “Around five requests for granting permission to sink borewells have been received over the past two months by the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) from the Kasauli area. Several panchayats have already expressed their opposition to these proposals,” said Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer, JSD, Solan.

A majority of these tourism projects were being set up after digging steep hilly slopes. The debris piled up along the road has further reduced its usable width at certain places. Parapets and culverts have also been adversely affected due to the coming up of various projects.

The movement of heavy machinery has added to the traffic woes of motorists. The Dharampur-Kasauli road has never been widened despite multifold increase in the volume of traffic. Resorts are coming up on both sides of the narrow single-lane road.

The area lacks the capacity to house new projects. The Tourism Department, however, seems helpless in refusing permission for new projects.

District Tourism Development Officer Ratti Ram said, “An essentiality certificate is issued to a project only if it fulfils the criteria, including the availability of land, power, water, road connectivity, etc. Anyone desirous of making investment can’t be refused permission.”

Rocky Chimney, vice-president of the Kasauli Residents and Hotel Welfare Association, said, “Kasauli registers the highest average room revenue in the state, but it is bound to take a hit with so many small and big units coming up along the Kasauli-Dharampur road.”

With little or inadequate parking, the tourists visiting these places park their vehicles on the road, adding to the traffic chaos in the area, he said.

