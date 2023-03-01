 50 tourism units allowed along narrow Kasauli road stretch : The Tribune India

50 tourism units allowed along narrow Kasauli road stretch

Set to aggravate water woes, traffic chaos on 8-km section

50 tourism units allowed along narrow Kasauli road stretch

Condition of the Kasauli-Dharampur road is deteriorating due to reckless excavation. Photo by writer



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 28

Around 50 tourism projects have been allowed along an 8-km narrow stretch of the Kasauli-Dharampur road. The area often witnesses scarcity of water and frequent traffic chaos, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents.

The approval has been accorded despite the fact that the average occupancy of the hotels in the Kasauli planning area is 40 to 65 per cent for big and small hotels.

Water scarcity is a perennial problem in this area where residents get water supply on alternate days. The frequency declines further during the peak summer season.

The new tourism projects are likely to burden the available water sources further. “Around five requests for granting permission to sink borewells have been received over the past two months by the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) from the Kasauli area. Several panchayats have already expressed their opposition to these proposals,” said Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer, JSD, Solan.

A majority of these tourism projects were being set up after digging steep hilly slopes. The debris piled up along the road has further reduced its usable width at certain places. Parapets and culverts have also been adversely affected due to the coming up of various projects.

The movement of heavy machinery has added to the traffic woes of motorists. The Dharampur-Kasauli road has never been widened despite multifold increase in the volume of traffic. Resorts are coming up on both sides of the narrow single-lane road.

The area lacks the capacity to house new projects. The Tourism Department, however, seems helpless in refusing permission for new projects.

District Tourism Development Officer Ratti Ram said, “An essentiality certificate is issued to a project only if it fulfils the criteria, including the availability of land, power, water, road connectivity, etc. Anyone desirous of making investment can’t be refused permission.”

Rocky Chimney, vice-president of the Kasauli Residents and Hotel Welfare Association, said, “Kasauli registers the highest average room revenue in the state, but it is bound to take a hit with so many small and big units coming up along the Kasauli-Dharampur road.”

With little or inadequate parking, the tourists visiting these places park their vehicles on the road, adding to the traffic chaos in the area, he said.

2018 firing incident

  • A demolition drive was ordered by the National Green Tribunal in the Kasauli planning area to pull down 13 unauthorised constructions in 2018
  • Infuriated over the demolition of a portion of his hotel near Dharampur, Vijay Singh shot dead Assistant Town Planner Shail Bala and Public Works Department beldar Gulab Singh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Governor Vs AAP Govt: Governor duty-bound to summon assembly once cabinet recommends for it, says SC

2
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

3
Nation

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia resigns after SC refuses to entertain his petition

4
J & K

Killers of Kashmiri Pandit guard gunned down in Pulwama; Army jawan also killed

5
Diaspora

India opens Young Professionals Scheme visas for UK graduates

6
Punjab

Punjabi University engineering student's family demands arrest of accused before post-mortem is held

7
Punjab

Amritsar Commissioner of Police among 18 officers shifted by Punjab govt

8
Nation

Manish Sisodia moves Supreme Court challenging his arrest

9
Nation

SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in alleged 'liquor scam', asks him to approach Delhi High Court

10
Sports

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

Don't Miss

View All
India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Top News

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

CJI says CM too must give info sought by Governor

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Can move lower court against arrest, Deputy CM told

Curious case of ‘South Group’ in excise scam

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%

Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%


Cities

View All

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

Thefts from tubewells enrage farmers in Amritsar

MGNREGA workers up in arms over pending dues in Tarn Taran

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Chandigarh cyber cell arrests two online fraudsters

Woman dragged on bonnet during clash in Zirakpur

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Sisodia quits Cabinet after SC rejects plea; jailed Jain resigns too

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Resignations to ensure Delhi can function: AAP

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s attempt to get activist Bapu Surat Singh discharged from DMCH foiled

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala

Prof Anand Pawar appointed officiating Vice-Chancellor of law university

Panel formed for Women’s Track Cycling League