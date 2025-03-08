50 trees felled in Solan, locals suspect forest mafia involved

About 40 to 50 green trees have allegedly been felled illegally in a village on the periphery of Solan city and locals have registered a complaint on the Chief Minister’s helpline.

The residents of Badkhor village in Shamti panchayat informed the Forest Department and questioned how green trees in such a large number were felled without permission in a village around 5 km to 6 km away from the city.

“The forest mafia is becoming active in the area and two days ago, 40 to 50 trees were felled. When the Forest Department was informed, the officials concerned said that action would be taken,” said Naresh Mehta, a villager, on Thursday.

He said, “The main question is how so many trees could be felled without the permission of the competent authorities and stringent action should be taken against the offenders.”

Panchayat president Shamti Lata and forest guard Bipin said that after receiving the complaint, a spot inspection was conducted and strict action would be taken against the accused.

Bipin said that there were two or three private plots but as per the rules, only three trees on private land could be axed but more than 50 trees had been felled. A probe was underway.

“It is a serious matter. We are waiting to see what action the government takes,” villagers said.