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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 50 years of excellence

50 years of excellence

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:08 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Acommemorative book, ‘Golden Footprints: 50 Years of MCM DAV College, Kangra’ celebrates the golden jubilee of the institute in Himachal Pradesh. It documents the half-century milestone, history, and achievements of the college.

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Authored by Sanjeev Suri, the book chronicles the institution’s five-decade journey, from its modest beginnings in the hills of Kangra to its emergence as a prominent centre of higher education. It documents the founding vision of the college and the pioneering contribution of its first principal, RC Jeewan, whose emphasis on discipline, accessibility and academic integrity laid a strong foundation for the institution.

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The college, earlier called DAV College, was renamed as Mehar Chand Mahajan DAV College in 1989, the birth centenary year of the former Chief Justice of India, who belonged to Himachal Pradesh.

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The volume also traces the college’s academic growth, infrastructural expansion and consistent university results over the years.

Divided into 17 chapters, the book highlights the institute’s growth under its various principals over the decades.

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The college, under the leadership of present principal Baljeet Singh Patial, has witnessed a significant strengthening of its physical and institutional infrastructure and research facilities, as well as many academic and sports achievements.

The book also mentions some of its famous alumni, many of whom are serving as IAS, IPS and IFS officers, educationists, ministers and MLAs, while others have made a mark in sports and cultural fields.

Former minister and Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma, MLA Rakesh Kalia, the former VC of Hamirpur Technical University, Prof Shashi Dhiman, and Ajnesh Chauhan, who captained the Indian handball team in international tournaments — they and many more have embodied the spirit and carried forward the traditions of their alma mater, which continues to serve the state.

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