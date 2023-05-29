Rs 500-cr Budget proposal sent for promotion of eco-tourism

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 28

A Rs 500-crore budget proposal has been sent to the Centre for approval so that tourist spots in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti can be developed properly, lending push to eco-tourism.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur said that after the opening of the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway, the district had emerged as a popular destination among domestic and foreign tourists. However, the area is not fully developed to reap the maximum benefit of the Atal Tunnel for tourism promotion.

“We will adopt the tourism business model of Arunachal Pradesh, which is popularly known as the ‘Land of the Dawn-lit-Mountains’. Located on the north-eastern tip of India with its borders touching China, Bhutan and Myanmar, this beautiful land is endowed with a dazzling array of flora and fauna, which attracts a large number of tourists. Misty hills, sparkling rivers, gurgling waterfalls add to the charm of this incredible land,” he said.

“Lahaul and Spiti is also blessed with bounty of nature. There are many hidden places which need to be explored. In the Miyar valley, Thanpatan area can be developed for tourists under the eco-tourism plan. Tandi sangam is another beautiful place, where Chandra and Bhaga rivers meet. Apart from this, a Rs 22-crore tourism project is under progress at Dalang village, which will play a crucial role in attracting tourists," he added.

The MLA said the state government was keen on developing this tribal district as a preferred tourist destination in Himachal and efforts were being made in this direction. Adventure activities were being organised for the recreation of tourists, whether it was trekking expeditions or river rafting, biking and skiing.