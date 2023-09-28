Rs 500 cr project for upgrade of border power infra proposed

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, September 27

The state government will send a Rs 500-crore proposal to the Central Government for strengthening and upgrading the power infrastructure in the border areas of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti.

Rajeev Sharma, Power Secretary, said, “The project is mainly aimed at providing reliable and quality power to the Indian Army and ITBP establishments in border areas. The strengthening of the infrastructure will also benefit the residents of border villages.”

He said, “A detailed project report (DPR) is almost ready and we will send it to the Central Government shortly for the allocation of funds.”

Sharma said that the project was conceived under the Centre’s Vibrant Village Programme when Union Power Minister RK Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu had visited border areas in Kinnaur earlier this year.

Sharma said, “Following the Chief Minister’s directions soon after discussions with the Union Minister for Power, the work on the project was initiated”. He added that the armed forces had flagged “unreliable power supply” as one of their major issues during the visit of the Union Power Minister and the Chief Minister, triggering a prompt response from the authorities.

Sharma said, “Besides strengthening the existing infrastructure, we will look at setting up new power sub-stations and laying additional transmission lines to ensure reliable and quality power supply to the posts of the armed forces and the villages.” He added that the existing infrastructure had become old and inadequate to meet the current demand.

Infrastructure in 76 border villages of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts is being developed under the Vibrant Village Programme. Besides ensuring reliable power supply in the borders areas, the other facilities that will be improved include road connectivity, helipads, health care, communication network, drinking water, etc., to check migration from villages.

