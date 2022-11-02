Rs 500 cr spent in Bhoranj: Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 1

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakaur said today that the BJP would form government again. He addressed an election rally at Kharwar in the Bhoranj constituency in favour of BJP candidate Anil Dhiman.

He said that only the BJP had done development in the Bhoranj constituency. BJP leader and former minister Ishwar Das Dhiman had represented the seat since 1989. After his demise, Dr Anil Dhiman represented the constituency.

Thakur said that the BJP would remain indebted to ID Dhiman’s contributions. He added that the state government had opened divisions of the electricity board and the IPH Department to speed up development in the constituency.

He said that ‘double engine’ government had given pace to development in the state. “In Bhoranj alone, the government has spent over Rs 500 crore on various development works and welfare schemes,” he added.

Thakur said that the Congress had lost the trust of people and the BJP would form government.

The Chief Minister said that Congress leaders were frustrated at seeing the rising popularity of the BJP in the state and people’s response to the party. The Congress had failed to gather public at its election meetings because it had ignored the constituency, he added.