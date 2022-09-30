Rs 500 crore budget kept for purchasing MLAs: Vikramaditya Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 29

Vikramaditya Singh, MLA from Shimla (Rural), today alleged that the BJP had kept a budget of Rs 500 crore to purchase Congress MLAs but the people of Himachal would reject the ruling party.

Vikramaditya, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the BJP was trying to pressure Congress leaders to switch sides. He alleged, “Congress leaders are being forced to join the BJP. The government has no achievement to showcase and the Chief Minister should wear a medallion bearing photographs of all Congress MLAs and leaders who have switched sides. This is probably is his biggest achievement,” he said.

The MLA said that the BJP was misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and the Income Tax Department to pressure opposition leaders. “The electorate of Himachal is very knowledgeable and wise and will give a befitting reply to all leaders who are switching sides,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP was wasting public money to implement its “Operation Lotus”. He said, “The Congress has no dearth of experienced leaders and we all will collectively ensure the return of the party to power,” he said.

He said that Harsh Mahajan was unwell for some time and may have switched sides under duress. “Mahajan’s departure will not make any difference to the Congress. The party will fight the elections on issues such as price rise, unemployment, farmers and the implementation of the old pension scheme,” he added.