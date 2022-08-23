500 doctors at PHCs soon: Suresh Bhardwaj

Shimla, August 22
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said 500 doctors, who would be appointed shortly, will be deputed at Primary Health Centres to offer better healthcare in rural areas.
He made the comments while addressing the students of the IGMC on the closing ceremony of the sports and cultural festival.
