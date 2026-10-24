500 drones light up sky at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

The International Kullu Dasehra has once again underlined its growing stature as a platform where tradition meets modernity. At the Global Dance programme at the historic Rath Maidan, artistes from around 15 countries, including the US, Russia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and Malaysia, joined performers from Ladakh, Spiti and other parts of Himachal. Dressed in traditional costumes, they presented performances offering the glimpses of their local traditions, folk culture and ways of life.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was the chief guest at the cultural evening on Thursday. Festival committee president and MLA Sunder Singh Thakur welcomed Agnihotri with a Kullvi cap and a shawl. Before the event, the Deputy Chief Minister visited Lord Raghunath’s temporary camp and viewed an exhibition at the festival venue.

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Agnihotri said that the International Kullu Dasehra was the largest fair in Himachal and was taking the state’s rich cultural heritage, folk traditions and ‘dev’ culture to the world. He added that the festival had evolved significantly over time and was strengthening its identity as a grand international event. He praised MLA Sunder Singh Thakur’s efforts to make the festival more magnificent and wished it continued success.

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The performances became a powerful medium for strengthening mutual understanding, harmony and friendship among different countries and cultures. When a traditional nati was performed to the popular Pahari tune “Laga Dolo Ra Dhamaka”, even the foreign artistes began to dance to its rhythm, conveying a message of cultural unity and goodwill. Such exchanges give people in Himachal an opportunity to learn about other cultures, while visiting artistes become familiar with the state’s rich folk art and traditions.

A major highlight of this year’s festival was the first-ever 500-drone show, which lasted about half an hour. The drones depicted the story of Lord Ram from his exile to the burning of Lanka, along with the glimpses of Himachali culture. The synchronised display over the Dhalpur ground drew enthusiastic crowds, including foreign tourists who captured the spectacle on camera. A laser light show at the Rath Maidan also attracted viewers, adding a new dimension to the festival through a fusion of modern technology and cultural storytelling.

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The second cultural evening featured performances by singers Salman Ali, Vicky Rajta, Ayush and Divya Srivastava. Salman Ali won hearts with popular Bollywood songs, while Vicky Rajta presented Pahari numbers that brought Himachali folk music to the fore. Their performances kept the audience dancing and made the evening memorable.