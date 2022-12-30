Rs 500 festive grant to inmates of destitute homes

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 29

A day after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that festive grant would be provided to the inmates of all child care institutions, old age homes, nari seva sadan, shakti sadan, special homes, the government has issued a notification to provide

Rs 500 to each individual of these institutions during festivals as a festive grant.

“Apart from the festive grant, the government would also make special arrangements for the individuals of these institutions during these festivals, namely Lohri and Makar Sakranti (Maghi) and Holi,” said Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary

M Sudha Devi.