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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 500 get together for debates at youth conference

500 get together for debates at youth conference

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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500 students participate in debates, discussions, yoga and leadership-building activities. File
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More than 500 students from across Himachal Pradesh will participate in debates, discussions, yoga and leadership-building activities during a three-day city-level conference organised by the India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) at Auckland House School, Shimla, from October 16 to 18. IIMUN is recognised as one of the world’s largest youth-led organisations.

The conference is returning to Shimla after the Covid-19 pandemic and aims to provide a common platform for students to discuss issues of local, national and international importance.

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The event will bring together school and college students, educators, parents, principals and distinguished personalities from various fields. It aims to create an environment that encourages dialogue, critical thinking, leadership and effective communication among young people. The three-day programme will feature an inaugural ceremony, committee sessions involving debates and discussions, resolution-building exercises, yoga, social activities and a concluding ceremony to recognise outstanding delegates.

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During the committee sessions, students will assume the roles of world leaders and engage in structured discussions on pressing issues affecting society and the international community. Through these deliberations, participants will be encouraged to examine different perspectives, articulate their views, develop practical solutions and strengthen their public-speaking and decision-making skills.

The conference will begin with an inaugural ceremony on October 16, followed by an intensive programme of discussions and interactive activities over the next three days. The event will conclude on October 18, when outstanding delegates from different committees will be recognised with awards for their participation and contributions at the event.

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