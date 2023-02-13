500 girls take scholarship exam in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, February 12

Around 500 girls of Class V to Class X today appeared in a scholarship examination, conducted by a woman organisation, Swan Women’s Association Network (SWAN) Federation, at the government college in Kotla Khurd here.

SWAN Federation president Anuranjana Sharma said the organisation conducts the scholarship examination for the daughters of its members every year. The SWAN Federation is a collective of 1,009 self-help groups in 104 panchayats of the district and has about 14,000 members.

Five toppers from each of the six classes will be given an annual scholarship of about Rs 2 lakh. Sharma said women empowerment should begin at a young age.

Organisation CEO Dr RK Dogra says the federation undertakes various activities like micro-savings, micro-financing, income generation activities, lifestyle enhancement and the processing of spices.

The CEO said the organisation also runs a cooperative society, which has a working capital of about Rs 15 crore.

The organisation also runs a spices production unit, under the brand name Himalayan Swan Spices. It is empaneled with the HP Civil Supplies Corporation for providing spices to the fair price outlets in the state under the Pubic Distribution System. He added that the organisation has sold spices worth over Rs 1.6 crore in the last five years.