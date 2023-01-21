500 MW solar projects to be installed in Himachal next fiscal: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, January 20
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials concerned to make necessary amendments to the existing power policy and offer all solar projects up to 5 MW for allotment. “The government will also install 500 MW solar projects during 2023-24 and the HPPCL will install 200 MW of it. Land has been identified for 70 MW projects and the remaining sites will be finalised soon,” he said. The government aims to make Himachal the first green energy state by the end of 2025.
Increase state’s share: CM to SJVN
- Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at a meeting asked SJVN officials to increase the share of Himachal Pradesh in its solar power projects
- Sukhu assured SJVN officials of all help in setting up five solar power projects
Sukhu said that HIMURJA through private participation would install a solar project up to 150 MW. “Priority will be given to Himachalis in awarding projects of 250 KW to 1 MW capacity,” he added.
He directed HIMURJA to ensure 5 per cent premium for the state in each solar power project up to 5 MW and 10 per cent share in over 5 MW solar projects.
The Chief Minister asked the HPPCL to expedite work on incomplete power projects like Kashang II and III, Shongtong and Karchham. He stressed the need for fixing a timeline for each project and completing all projects by 2025. He directed the HPPCL to appoint a consultant for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPRs) within 10 days and submit it within a month so that work on solar projects could be started.
He said, “The Department of Energy and the HPPCL will identify sites in other states like Rajasthan where land is available at discounted rates for installation of mega solar plants.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...