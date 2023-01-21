500 MW solar projects to be installed in Himachal next fiscal: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 20

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials concerned to make necessary amendments to the existing power policy and offer all solar projects up to 5 MW for allotment. “The government will also install 500 MW solar projects during 2023-24 and the HPPCL will install 200 MW of it. Land has been identified for 70 MW projects and the remaining sites will be finalised soon,” he said. The government aims to make Himachal the first green energy state by the end of 2025.

Increase state’s share: CM to SJVN Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at a meeting asked SJVN officials to increase the share of Himachal Pradesh in its solar power projects

Sukhu assured SJVN officials of all help in setting up five solar power projects

Sukhu said that HIMURJA through private participation would install a solar project up to 150 MW. “Priority will be given to Himachalis in awarding projects of 250 KW to 1 MW capacity,” he added.

He directed HIMURJA to ensure 5 per cent premium for the state in each solar power project up to 5 MW and 10 per cent share in over 5 MW solar projects.

The Chief Minister asked the HPPCL to expedite work on incomplete power projects like Kashang II and III, Shongtong and Karchham. He stressed the need for fixing a timeline for each project and completing all projects by 2025. He directed the HPPCL to appoint a consultant for the preparation of a detailed project report (DPRs) within 10 days and submit it within a month so that work on solar projects could be started.

He said, “The Department of Energy and the HPPCL will identify sites in other states like Rajasthan where land is available at discounted rates for installation of mega solar plants.”

