5,000 join long-life prayer for Dalai Lama in McLeodganj

The Dalai Lama attended a long-life prayer offered to him by the Norbulingka Institute, the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) and the Nepal Tibetan Lhamo Association at the Main Tibetan Temple, Tsuglagkhang, in McLeodganj on Wednesday.

Around 5,000 people gathered at the temple and its courtyard to take part in the ceremony, held to pray for the long life and well-being of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

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He was welcomed with traditional Tibetan performances by Tashi Shölpa dancers, along with performers dressed as Snow Lions and Yaks. TIPA artistes also presented songs and dances as he made his way to the temple, accompanied by monks playing traditional horns.

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The ceremony was presided over by Ling Rinpoché. The Abbot of Namgyal Monastery, Geshé Lobsang Samten and Dorjé Lobpön Lobsang Dhargyey were also present.

The ritual was based on an Amitayus long-life practice titled ‘Extracting the Pure Essence’, composed by the Fifth Dalai Lama after a vision of Guru Padmasambhava in the form of Amitayus, the Buddha associated with long life. The prayers included invocations to Guru Rinpoche and Khandro Yeshe Tsogyal, along with recitations seeking blessings and the removal of obstacles.

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The main long-life offering began with prayers to the lineage masters, followed by the presentation of sacred long-life substances. Ling Rinpoché offered the Dalai Lama a long-life arrow and a mandala, requesting him to continue living for the benefit of all sentient beings. He also presented a statue of White Tara, a scripture and a stupa, symbolising the enlightened body, speech and mind. Other traditional offerings included long-life pills, long-life liquor, the eight auspicious symbols and the seven royal emblems.

Members of the Nepal Tibetan Lhamo Association offered statues of Thang-tong Gyalpo, regarded as a founder of Tibetan opera, Milarepa and King Songtsen Gampo. The ceremony concluded with the recitation of a long-life prayer composed by the Dalai Lama’s tutors.