DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 5,000 join long-life prayer for Dalai Lama in McLeodganj

5,000 join long-life prayer for Dalai Lama in McLeodganj

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Dalai Lama arrives at the Main Tibetan Temple to attend a prayer gathering in McLeodganj.
Advertisement

The Dalai Lama attended a long-life prayer offered to him by the Norbulingka Institute, the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) and the Nepal Tibetan Lhamo Association at the Main Tibetan Temple, Tsuglagkhang, in McLeodganj on Wednesday.

Around 5,000 people gathered at the temple and its courtyard to take part in the ceremony, held to pray for the long life and well-being of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

Advertisement

He was welcomed with traditional Tibetan performances by Tashi Shölpa dancers, along with performers dressed as Snow Lions and Yaks. TIPA artistes also presented songs and dances as he made his way to the temple, accompanied by monks playing traditional horns.

Advertisement

The ceremony was presided over by Ling Rinpoché. The Abbot of Namgyal Monastery, Geshé Lobsang Samten and Dorjé Lobpön Lobsang Dhargyey were also present.

The ritual was based on an Amitayus long-life practice titled ‘Extracting the Pure Essence’, composed by the Fifth Dalai Lama after a vision of Guru Padmasambhava in the form of Amitayus, the Buddha associated with long life. The prayers included invocations to Guru Rinpoche and Khandro Yeshe Tsogyal, along with recitations seeking blessings and the removal of obstacles.

Advertisement

The main long-life offering began with prayers to the lineage masters, followed by the presentation of sacred long-life substances. Ling Rinpoché offered the Dalai Lama a long-life arrow and a mandala, requesting him to continue living for the benefit of all sentient beings. He also presented a statue of White Tara, a scripture and a stupa, symbolising the enlightened body, speech and mind. Other traditional offerings included long-life pills, long-life liquor, the eight auspicious symbols and the seven royal emblems.

Members of the Nepal Tibetan Lhamo Association offered statues of Thang-tong Gyalpo, regarded as a founder of Tibetan opera, Milarepa and King Songtsen Gampo. The ceremony concluded with the recitation of a long-life prayer composed by the Dalai Lama’s tutors.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts