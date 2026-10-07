5,000-plus teachers await CBSE school postings

Over 5,000 government school teachers who cleared the screening examination for deployment in 145 government schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are regretting their decision to appear for the test. After months of uncertainty and repeated postponement of counselling, they are demanding that the government honour its promise and complete the deployment process without further delay.

Under the ‘A Sub-Scheme for Creation of Sub-Cadre of Teachers for CBSE-Affiliated Schools in Himachal Pradesh’, the teachers were promised postings in these schools on the basis of merit in the screening examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). However, the process has remained stalled despite the examination, publication of merit lists and announcement of counselling.

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“It’s really disappointing to see the government dragging its feet on the matter. It’s absolutely demoralising for all of us. Why were teachers put through the trouble of appearing for the exam when the government did not want to implement it?” said Virender Chauhan, one of the candidates.

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Chauhan, along with 56 other teachers, has approached the court seeking deployment in CBSE schools as promised. “The delay has not only demoralised the teachers but has also sent out a message that merit doesn’t matter,” he added.

The state government formally notified the scheme for creating a separate sub-cadre of teachers for CBSE-affiliated schools on February 11, 2026. This was followed by the issuance of a prospectus, a statewide screening examination, publication of merit lists and an announcement of counselling. However, court cases and subsequent postponements have left the process incomplete.

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“For thousands of serving teachers, this is not merely an administrative inconvenience. Their professional choices, postings, family circumstances and expectations have been hanging in the balance for months,” said a teacher from Kullu who had hoped to secure a posting at a school of her choice after clearing the examination.

The delay has surprised teachers as the government had repeatedly maintained that deployment would be based on merit. A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, constituted to oversee the deployment of teachers in CBSE schools, had also stated that postings would be made on merit.

When asked about the delay, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the Chief Minister was handling the deployment of teachers in CBSE schools.

The teachers allege that several politically well-connected and influential teachers continue to serve in CBSE schools, many of which are located at district headquarters and other preferred locations. Under the policy, teachers who did not appear for the screening examination were to be transferred out of these schools to make way for those selected on merit. However, this has not happened.

The government has also filled vacant posts in these schools by hiring temporary teachers through the Himachal Pradesh Raj Chayan Aayog for five years. The Education Department now says teachers who cleared the examination will be considered for deployment in CBSE schools only when vacancies arise.

Meanwhile, a group of in-service teachers had approached the High Court challenging the government’s decision to subject experienced government teachers to a fresh written examination for deployment in CBSE-affiliated schools. The court dismissed their plea, observing that a written examination followed by counselling constituted a fair, transparent and objective method.

“The question arises, why has a process that the government itself defended before the court as fair, transparent and objective proved so difficult to implement in a timely and transparent manner?” asked the Kullu-based teacher. Another teacher said the initiative was a good one, but its implementation had left much to be desired. “This dilly-dallying has caused a lot of uncertainty among teachers. Neither those teaching in CBSE schools are at ease, nor are those waiting for the promised postings,” he said.