50K acres to be under natural farming

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, March 4
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made several announcements in the Budget today to give boost to agriculture and horticulture sectors, especially natural farming. He reiterated the contribution of agriculture and horticulture to keeping the wheels of the economy moving during the Covid-induced slowdown.
He announced a slew of measures such as bringing 50,000 acres under natural farming, developing 100 natural farming villages and opening two dedicated mandis to sell produce. In horticulture, the focus has been given to creating infrastructure such as cold stores and fruit processing units.
Meanwhile, farmers and horticulturalists welcomed the plan to build additional grain markets, CA stores and fruit processing units. However, they said there was no provision to compensate them for the sharp rise in the prices of fertilisers, pesticides and vegetable and spices growers had been totally ignored in the Budget.
“There are around seven lakh families involved in the cultivation of vegetables and spices in the state. They have been completely ignored. It was expected that the MSP would be announced for them as done by the Kerala Government. Also, no announcement has been made regarding cold stores and processing units for vegetables and spices such as garlic, ginger, etc,” said Kuldeep Tanwar, president of the Himachal Kisan Sabha.
Rakesh Sharma, president of the BJP Kisan Morcha, said that the farmers and the horticulturalists would benefit from the Budget. “One flower market was opened last year. The Chief Minister has announced another flower mandi to be set up next year. Also, the thrust on natural farming will go a long way in helping farmers combat the rising prices of fertilisers and pesticides,” he said.
Meanwhile, apple growers are largely disappointed. Except for the thrust on building more CA stores and food processing units, they don’t see the Budget offering them any relief, especially from rising input costs. “The Budget offers no respite from sharply increasing prices of fertilisers and pesticides. No respite in the GST levied on fruit cartons, and no budgetary provision for pending MIS payments,” said Harish Chauhan, president of the Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Growers’ Association. “Also, the Budget is quiet on offering Kashmir-like rates for procuring apple through the Market Intervention Scheme. The Budget also makes no mention of making efforts to increase the import duty on apple to 100 per cent,” said Tanwar.
Major announcements
- A 5,000 MT capacity cold store to be set up at Parala Mandi at a cost of Rs60.93 crore.
- A freezing chamber of 1,500 MT capacity, a grading packing line also to be set up.
- Irrigation facilities to be made available in 9,000 hectares at a cost of Rs198 crore.
- Thirteen market yards to be developed and upgraded at a cost of Rs31 crore under the JICA-aided project Phase-II
- A flower mandi to be established at a cost of Rs3 crore
- Rs11 crore to be spent under Pushp Kranti Yojana
- A plantation drive to be started for bee-flora and Indian varieties of bees to be encouraged at a cost of Rs4.5 crore.
- CA stores to be built at Chachyot, Reckong Peo, Gyabong and Chamba at a cost of Rs58 crore.
- Two milk processing plants of 50K litres per day capacity each to be built at Duttnagar and Chakkar Mandi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
he moves against the social media giants on Friday follow bl...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...
Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog
1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...
NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India
Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...
Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised
He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest