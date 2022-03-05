50K acres to be under natural farming

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 4

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made several announcements in the Budget today to give boost to agriculture and horticulture sectors, especially natural farming. He reiterated the contribution of agriculture and horticulture to keeping the wheels of the economy moving during the Covid-induced slowdown.

He announced a slew of measures such as bringing 50,000 acres under natural farming, developing 100 natural farming villages and opening two dedicated mandis to sell produce. In horticulture, the focus has been given to creating infrastructure such as cold stores and fruit processing units.

Meanwhile, farmers and horticulturalists welcomed the plan to build additional grain markets, CA stores and fruit processing units. However, they said there was no provision to compensate them for the sharp rise in the prices of fertilisers, pesticides and vegetable and spices growers had been totally ignored in the Budget.

“There are around seven lakh families involved in the cultivation of vegetables and spices in the state. They have been completely ignored. It was expected that the MSP would be announced for them as done by the Kerala Government. Also, no announcement has been made regarding cold stores and processing units for vegetables and spices such as garlic, ginger, etc,” said Kuldeep Tanwar, president of the Himachal Kisan Sabha.

Rakesh Sharma, president of the BJP Kisan Morcha, said that the farmers and the horticulturalists would benefit from the Budget. “One flower market was opened last year. The Chief Minister has announced another flower mandi to be set up next year. Also, the thrust on natural farming will go a long way in helping farmers combat the rising prices of fertilisers and pesticides,” he said.

Meanwhile, apple growers are largely disappointed. Except for the thrust on building more CA stores and food processing units, they don’t see the Budget offering them any relief, especially from rising input costs. “The Budget offers no respite from sharply increasing prices of fertilisers and pesticides. No respite in the GST levied on fruit cartons, and no budgetary provision for pending MIS payments,” said Harish Chauhan, president of the Fruit, Vegetable and Flower Growers’ Association. “Also, the Budget is quiet on offering Kashmir-like rates for procuring apple through the Market Intervention Scheme. The Budget also makes no mention of making efforts to increase the import duty on apple to 100 per cent,” said Tanwar.

Major announcements