50K get skill education

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 14

Addressing a press conference at Mandi on Saturday, State Coordinator of the HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam, Naveen Sharma, said that in the past four years, around 50,400 youths were imparted skill-based education in industrial training institutes and polytechnic institutes to make them fit for skilled labour in government and private sectors.

He said that the state government was spending Rs 150 crore to provide skill based education to the youths. An amount of Rs 74 crore has been provided by the HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam, he added.