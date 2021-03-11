50K likely to attend PM's rally in Shimla on May 31

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

About 50,000 persons are expected to attend the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held on The Ridge here on May 31 to mark the completion of eight years of the NDA government at the Centre.

The people and party workers will be accommodated on The Ridge, Ladies Park and the Mall Road and three or four LEDs would be installed there. As many as 27 mandals of the BJP would be involved in making the rally a success, said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap during a virtual meeting with the presidents of various mandals, district in-charges and district unit presidents.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that in this election year, many events would be organised in Himachal and Gujarat. The Prime Minister would be visiting Shimla, Chamba and Dharamsala shortly.

The rally in Shimla would be a historic one and the Prime Minister would address around 17 lakh people virtually on the occasion. Modi would connect with all Chief Ministers, union ministers and MPs virtually, besides interacting with the beneficiaries of 11 major schemes.

The state ministers would be stationed in 11 districts with the local elected representatives, including of zila parishads and ward councillors, said Thakur. Over 500 persons would watch the event on LEDs at the district level, he added.