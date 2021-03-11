50K likely to attend PM's rally in Shimla on May 31

Shimla, May 18
About 50,000 persons are expected to attend the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be held on The Ridge here on May 31 to mark the completion of eight years of the NDA government at the Centre.
The people and party workers will be accommodated on The Ridge, Ladies Park and the Mall Road and three or four LEDs would be installed there. As many as 27 mandals of the BJP would be involved in making the rally a success, said state BJP president Suresh Kashyap during a virtual meeting with the presidents of various mandals, district in-charges and district unit presidents.
27 BJP MANDALS TO BE INVOLVED
People and party workers will be accommodated on The Ridge, Ladies Park and Mall Road. Three-four LEDs will be installed. As many as 27 BJP mandals will be involved in making the rally a success. —Suresh Kashyap, BJP State president
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that in this election year, many events would be organised in Himachal and Gujarat. The Prime Minister would be visiting Shimla, Chamba and Dharamsala shortly.
The rally in Shimla would be a historic one and the Prime Minister would address around 17 lakh people virtually on the occasion. Modi would connect with all Chief Ministers, union ministers and MPs virtually, besides interacting with the beneficiaries of 11 major schemes.
The state ministers would be stationed in 11 districts with the local elected representatives, including of zila parishads and ward councillors, said Thakur. Over 500 persons would watch the event on LEDs at the district level, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...